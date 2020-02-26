This Is Us season 4 episode 16 return date: A trip to New York







Want to know the This Is Us season 4 episode 16 return date on NBC, plus also further scoop on what’s next? Consider this article to be an early source for more info on the future … both good and bad. (Good and bad is often associated with this show in the first place.)

At the moment, the bad news is clear: There is no new installment coming onto NBC next week! We certainly wish that it was, but this seems to be the last repeat before we gear up for the stretch run. March 10 begins a three-week batch of episodes that will conclude with the finale on March 24. Hopefully by that time, we’ll have answers to a number of the show’s biggest questions, with the principal one being just what happened to cause the Kevin/Randall feud that we’ve seen mentioned in the flash-forwards to the birthday party.

The March 10 episode may have some more clues about that, but it may also spend some time in a different setting — and maybe even a different era. This is an episode entitled “New York, New York, New York,” which is a clear tip-off to some of the footage that the show recently filmed in the Big Apple. There aren’t a whole lot of specifics out there about it just yet, save of course for the news that you’ll be meeting an acting coach of Kevin’s. It’s certainly possible that this episode is focused on his earlier days, back when he was starting out as an actor, alongside his movie premiere in the present.

The synopsis for the episode, alas, isn’t giving too much more away:

03/10/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons visit New York City. TV-14

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 16?

