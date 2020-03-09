NCIS: Los Angeles season 11: Where is Deeks in episode 17?







Tonight, there is a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 airing on CBS … and it’s yet another one without Marty Deeks. That’s a frustrating thing to think about, no? We love Eric Christian Olsen’s character, and it definitely feels strange when he is not around.

Yet, we wouldn’t interpret his absence to be any sign at all that Olsen is leaving — this is something that is happening more and more with CBS drama series these days. Think back to past seasons of Criminal Minds, which did not feature Matthew Gray Gubler for all of its episodes. Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 has for years done episodes without Scott Caan, and this season there was a stretch without Beulah Koale. Even the flagship NCIS does feature episodes without David McCallum. It’s a part of how these shows do business now, whether it be for financial reasons or to just give some actors a break to do some other things.

Ultimately, one of the ways that this show is probably able to make things work a little bit easier with Deeks is his status with the LAPD. Because of how long he’s been a part of the show, it’s often easy to just draw an assumption that he is really a part of the NCIS team full-time … even though he’s not.

To make up for Deeks’ absence, we know that tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode is revolving around some guest stars. You’re going to get another appearance from Bill Goldberg as Lance Hamilton and beyond that, you’re also going to have a chance in order to see Evander Holyfield in a special appearance. (Of course, we’d love a situation where there were guest stars plus Deeks, but we recognize that this is neither here nor there.)

Do you miss Deeks when he is not a part of NCIS: Los Angeles season 11?

What do you want to see for this character moving forward?

