NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 18 return date: UFOs; Anna returns







Find yourself interested in getting the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 18 return date, or some more details on what’s coming? Go ahead and consider this article your source for both!

Let’s start things off here, though, with news that next week, the show will be taking a one-week break over on CBS. As for the reasoning behind that, it has a thing or two to do with there being two different episodes of NCIS: New Orleans airing on the night — probably a way to ensure that the show gets all of its episodes done before May sweeps wraps up.

When the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series returns come March 22, it will be telling a story that is all sorts of weird, wacky, and also entertaining. You’ve got UFOs somehow involved here, which really makes us want to see some sort of appearance from Mulder and Scully during the hour. That’s probably not gonna happen.

Who are we going to be seeing instead, though? Think along the lines of Bar Paly, who will be making another appearance as Anna and hopefully through that, we’ll get a larger sense of what she wants to do with her life. It hasn’t been easy on her having to spend so much time off the grid. It’s changed her, but we know that Anna cares about Callen. Meanwhile, Callen cares about Anna. There is that foundation and so long as that exists, we’re hoping that there will be chances to see some other great stuff as well.

For a few more details about the story — at least in terms of how CBS describes it — be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Missing Time” – While NCIS investigates the disappearance of a department of defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting, Anna (guest star Bar Paly) makes a bold decision about her future, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







