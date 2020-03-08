The Bachelor finale spoilers: Peter Weber, Madison Prewett’s last date







On Monday night’s The Bachelor finale, we know that there are a lot of opportunities for all sorts of crazy drama. Just remember this — the ending has been promoted as one of the craziest conclusions we’ve ever seen in the history of the show.

Yet, at the same exact time there will be some moments of peace — a metaphorical calm before the storm, if you will. During the final three Rose Ceremony we saw Madison Prewett show up at the last minute to receive a rose, and we do think that what happened with Peter and the other women is still bothering her. It’s hard for her to get over the fact that he was intimate with other women and when the dust settles, we understand that fully.

The sneak peek below focuses on a happier version of Madison going on what seems to be her final date of the season with Peter in the Australian Outback. This is a chance for the two of them to experience the local culture in one of the most extravagant ways imaginable. This should be a fun opportunity for the two to bond, and then also talk through some of their issues.

For more preview content for Monday’s The Bachelor, be sure to check out some of our video discussion below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some other video coverage coming…

We’ve said this for a while and, at least for the time being, it’s hard to think anything different: We remain fairly confident that we’re going to see Peter pick Madison in the end. It’s the only way that this topsy-turvy ending could make sense. It’s possible that Madison either rejects a proposal or leaves early, which leads to Peter spending the last few months doing what he can to prove to her that he is worth her time. It’s much more of a long process than we’re used to seeing with this show, but it’s one that could definitely make some sense. It is a big twist on the series, but if this is true (we’re just speculating, after all), it could give us a chance to see a very different sort of show than we’re used to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Peter’s future with Hannah Ann

What do you think we’re going to see with Peter and Madison on Monday’s The Bachelor episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







