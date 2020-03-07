The Bachelor finale spoilers: Is Hannah Ann frustrated with Peter?







For most of this season of The Bachelor, we’ve seen Hannah Ann Sluss work to establish herself as a major contender. She’s shown Peter Weber a lot of affection, but even beyond that, she’s done her best in order to steer clear of the near-endless streams of drama that pour their way through the house. Somehow, she’s been able to ensure that she doesn’t become the focal point in any of the chaos.

Yet, the sneak peek below (via Entertainment Weekly) starts to give you a good sense as to how Hannah Ann is feeling now — and also just how hard this competition can be at this point. She’s given and given through most of the season, but when does she get to receive something back? It’s understandable that she feels this way, given how accommodating she has been and, in turn, how hard Peter has worked to accommodate some of the other women. That’s especially true with Madison.

Now, Hannah Ann hasn’t asked that much of Peter, but she still wants to know that he values her more than anyone else. You can sense her frustration clearly when Peter tells her that his heart is getting pulled in two different directions.

There are a lot of reasons to think that Peter picks Madison — namely, that he does keep fighting for her and there’s an easy narrative to craft about the crazy end to this season. Maybe Madison doesn’t accept a proposal and he spends the next few months trying to win her over. If Peter wanted to pick Hannah Ann, wouldn’t she have said yes to a proposal right away? It feels like it. We also wonder if this is an Arie situation where maybe Peter picks one of them, only to change his mind later.

As for those of you ruling out Hannah Ann just because she’s been spotted with a pro football player out publicly, what does that really mean? In our eyes, nothing for now.

Who do you think Peter is going to pick on The Bachelor finale?

Who do you think Peter is going to pick on The Bachelor finale?

