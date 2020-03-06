The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Peter Weber’s family impact ending?







How will Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor end? We know that there are two episodes coming airing Monday and Tuesday and within those, we’re set to get yet another crazy conclusion to a season.

As for what the focus is going to be this time around, think along these lines: It’s going to be all about learning whether or not Peter wants to be with Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss. Both of these women are going to meet with his family and, in the end, they will give him some honest feedback. Maybe it has to do with that tearful “bring her home” moment that we’ve seen from Peter’s mother in the trailers for most of this season.

For a few more details, check out the official synopsis for the upcoming episode on Monday:

Down to the final two women, it is time for Peter to decide which one he wants to marry. Will his future be with Hannah Ann or Madison? He is hoping his family will bring some clarity to the search for his soulmate. But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter’s family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter’s mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter?

If we had to wager a guess in advance, it would be that Madison is the woman Peter’s parents are the most about — largely because that is what makes the greatest amount of sense. We are talking here about someone who Peter’s parents already met at the start of the season, and someone who also clearly shares some of the same beliefs that they do when it comes to faith.

How do you think Peter’s season of The Bachelor will end?

Be sure to share in the comments below!

