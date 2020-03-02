The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley confirmed as lead







There’s no more need for rumors and the like anymore about who is going to be the next star of The Bachelorette — it’s officially Clare Crawley!

Today on Good Morning America, the ABC series confirmed that the former Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise/Bachelor Winter Games star will be the new lead, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. She’s got an established pedigree with this franchise, and her casting seems to address one of the bigger concerns that is out there among many longtime fans. We know that there are a ton of people out there who felt like this season with Peter Weber was a little immature — we don’t see it so much as an age issue, since we’ve seen mature leads in their twenties. Clare is someone with maturity, and someone who will be willing to tell off guys who are being jerks to her. A lot will be made about her being 38, but we don’t think the number matters all that much.

The hope with Clare’s casting is that it will keep longtime fans of the show engaged and also make the series more into a story about love — something that it really was more focused on in the earlier seasons. Clare is passionate, endearing, and knows what she wants — she’s going to be a very different sort of lead than Pilot Pete, and this feels like the right casting at the right time. It makes the show a little more unexpected, and we’re not sure it would’ve had that same quality of Kelsey or someone else from this season was the lead.

The Bachelorette with Clare will start filming at some point following this season of The Bachelor. We’ll have more news soon…

What do you think about Clare Crawley being confirmed as The Bachelorette?

