The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: What could happen?







Next week on The Bachelor, one of the biggest moments of the entire season will be here in the Women Tell All! It’s a chance to see most of the biggest names from the season back to talk things out … and probably also fight for each other.

In general, we have a feeling that this is going to be one of the weirdest seasons of the show we’ve had to see in a while. Think about it like this — we’ve had a fairly polarizing Bachelor, plus a number of women who haven’t been super-likable. There’s been criticism that this cast spent too much time fighting, and that production is focusing on that drama so much that they aren’t really allowing the romance of the show to take hold.

In the end, we know that The Bachelor is a show about love … and we like to think there can be a little bit more of that sprinkled in here and there. The Women Tell All is rarely a place that you get any of that at all. The closest thing that you get sometimes to the central premise of the show is someone being set up to be the next Bachelorette. We’ve been led to believe as of late that Kelsey is the favorite for this role, but we don’t think that anything is 100% guaranteed as of yet.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

Be sure to share now in the comments! We’ll have more news on the franchise moving forward, so remember to stick around for more of that. (Photo: ABC.)

