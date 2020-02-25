The Bachelor: Did Madison Prewett leave Peter Weber’s season?







On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, there was SO much drama set up around one central question — will Madison Prewett leave Peter Weber? Is she going to decide that she’s had enough of everything that happened on the show this season?

Early on in the episode, Madison made it clear to Peter that she was struggling with the idea of him being with other women. We could tell that she didn’t want him to be intimate with anyone else. Yet, at the same time she wasn’t altogether clear with what she wanted to say before the overnight dates began. She didn’t make it explicitly clear that she would leave if he was with someone else. Maybe he could’ve read between the lines, but she was very much tentative, almost as though she was afraid of being sent home in that very moment.

Yet, following that moment, the overnight dates began and Peter spent time with both Hannah Ann and Victoria. He was intimate with at least one of them, and that led to him confessing to it in a moment with Madison. We’ve seen that in a number of promos for this whole season — we just know that tonight is when the moment really came to fruition.

The big question that we were left to wonder is just how Madison was going to react to this. She stepped up and walked away from the table. No immediate response at all. She felt genuinely hurt and let down. We don’t think that she was as clear as she acted, but it’s still understandable why she would be upset. In real life, what Madison is feeling would be totally normal. Yet, The Bachelor isn’t real life. It plays by its own messed-up rules.

Madison ended the episode apart from Peter and, for now, it’s not clear if she will come back…

Did you expect to see Madison leave Peter on The Bachelor tonight?

