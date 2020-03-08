Good Trouble season 3: Beau Mirchoff promoted to series regular







The following bit of Good Trouble season 3 news is certainly something we saw coming — and yet, something we remain excited to report.

According to TVLine, Beau Mirchoff (Jamie) has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes, which means that we’re going to have more opportunities ahead in order to see what’s next for the character and Callie (Maia Mitchell).

You had a chance to first meet Jamie during The Fosters epic series finale event, one that gave you an opportunity to see much of his family as Brandon prepared to tie the knot. Now, we’ve seen him and Callie have a romantic relationship and go through all sorts of various highs and lows. Mirchoff made a number of appearances across season 2 in particular, but it may have taken some time to get to his promotion thanks to his role on another series in Now Apocalypse. Our hope moving forward is that he sticks around for some time.

Yet, with all of this spelled out, we do still not know if Jamie and Callie are meant to be. There are questions aplenty regarding their romantic future, and that’s something that executive producer Joanna Johnson told the aforementioned website is still up in the air:

That’s sort of the question for the premiere of Season 3: Are they really broken up? It’s definitely pending. I don’t think it’s clear yet.

Ultimately, we know thanks to this promotion that Jamie as a character isn’t going anywhere. While there is no indication that he and Callie will be back together, there could be a path that brings the two closer to that very thing. We could just be stuck waiting for a good while in order to see what’s going to happen.

