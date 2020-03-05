Good Trouble season 3 premiere date hopes for Maia Mitchell, cast







Want to know the Good Trouble season 3 premiere date hopes over at Freeform? We’ve got more news on that within!

Let’s start things off here with this: There will be a season 3 of the Maia Mitchell series coming on the network. With that in mind, you’ve got nothing to worry about over the next couple of months. The announcement was made earlier this summer at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. This is a show that is obviously key to a lot of what Freeform is trying to do right now — create engaging television that appeals to young audiences. To go along with that, create big moments within said content that can spread after the fact. While the live ratings here are far from great, we know that Freeform is looking a little bit more towards social media, streaming numbers, and DVRs for long-term success at this point.

Let’s get back now to answering that question at the start of this article — we’d love for there to be a Good Trouble season 3 premiering this summer. This is the thing that makes the greatest amount of sense to us. More than likely, this is what’s going to happen. Freeform is structuring the show so that we have obvious summer/winter halves and we have a chance to see a lot of great stuff throughout the year. There is no clear evidence that this is going to change.

Odds are, you’ll get a better sense of what’s coming on Good Trouble season 3 over the course of the next couple of months. We also hope that we’ll get a sense of what’s coming, whether it be some more story twists, new characters, are crossovers from the world of The Fosters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble!

What do you want the Good Trouble season 3 premiere date to be at Freeform?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







