NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 sneak peek: An Evander Holyfield scene







Sunday night’s new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to do its best to execute a number of different things.

For starters, we’re going to have a chance to see in here an appearance from Evander Holyfield! The first sneak peek below is one that features his character of Agent Sutherland, though we don’t really get to know a lot about him other than that he is calling punches for Sam Hanna. This is something that Eric Beale develops an interest in, and he offers to sub in for Sutherland — which feels like the sort of thing that could end badly. It remains to be seen what other role Holyfield has in this episode if any, but it should be fun to find out.

If nothing else, we appreciate the idea of getting to see more super-famous people from all walks of life on this show. Last week, for example, we had a chance to see rapper Offset. This time around, meanwhile, we’re going to have an opportunity to see both Holyfield and then also Bill Goldberg back as Lance Hamilton. It’s pretty remarkable that he finds a way to balance out this show and then also what he’s got going on with the WWE, but he’s figuring it out and he’s become a really fun person to have on this show. NCIS: Los Angeles has an opportunity to emphasize action even more than the other two shows in the franchise, and we’re more than thrilled that we continue to have opportunities to see it.

Oh, and for those of you who haven’t seen Kensi’s new look with shorter hair yet, the second sneak peek displays that pretty prominently.

