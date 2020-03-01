NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 17 spoilers: Bill Goldberg returns







Are you curious to learn a few different things when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 17? Well, let’s start things off here with the title of “Watch Over Me” — from there, let’s get to the next important order of business in guest stars. There are a lot of notable names within this episode, and it starts with an appearance from boxing pro Evander Holyfield. He’s one of the most notable fighters in history, and if that isn’t enough, we’ve also got the return of Bill Goldberg as Lance Hamilton as well.

Given the fact that Goldberg and Holyfield are more than capable of holding their own in various action sequences, we feel like they’re perfectly-suited for this sort of episode. Let’s hope that the producers really amp up all of the chaos here, since this is one of those installments that actually feels like an action movie. Could there be some great individual stuff for some of the characters wedged in here? Sure, but at the same time, it could be mixed up with some other substance.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 17 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Watch Over Me” – When an FBI agent is killed while trying to track the location of an undercover agent, NCIS must find the missing agent before the criminals he was investigating do, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Boxing champion Evander Holyfield guest stars as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland, and professional wrestling legend Bill Goldberg returns as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

It remains to be seen what Holyfield is going to be bringing to the table within this episode, but if the role turns out well, can’t you imagine that we’ll be seeing more of him in the future? In our mind, it’s just the thing that makes the greatest amount of sense overall.

