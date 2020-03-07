Are Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector ratings boosting season 2?







The latest ratings are in from Friday night’s lineup, and there are a number of big takeaways. What’s the biggest one? Well, it has to do with the continued underdog story of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Last night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which marks the second-best performance for the show this season. It also generated its best overall live viewership since the second episode.

Do these ratings automatically assure that the show gets a season 2? Far from it, but we do think that it’s going to cause NBC to have a challenging decision in regards to the show’s future. Think about it this way — a lot of the network’s programming, whether it be One Chicago, SVU, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, or The Blacklist, has already been renewed. There aren’t a ton of timeslots, save for Sunday and Monday nights, that are in question. It’s feasible that NBC could just decide to move forward and put some other shows on the air.

Yet, Lincoln Rhyme has created a rather exceptional case for itself over the past few weeks off of the strength of its consistency. While it may not be generating a TON of viewership by any means, what it is showing is that its viewers are sticking with it and continue to check it out, week after week. This does at least give it an opportunity to show that some of these viewers would come back for another season.

Also, why not compare it to the ratings of some other NBC Friday shows? Lincoln Rhyme at the moment is performing far better than Midnight, Texas did in the 2018-19 season, and it is just about even with Blindspot from last season in the demo. (It’s actually ahead of the Jaimie Alexander series by a good bit in total viewers.) Lincoln Rhyme isn’t quite at the ratings level of The Blacklist, but it’s at least close enough that it feels like it’s earning a place on the schedule. We’ll have to see what NBC decides…

