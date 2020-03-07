Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector finale spoilers: How will it end?







Next week on NBC, the biggest event to date for Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is coming. It’s a two-hour finale, one that will hopefully bring the title character closer to answers and resolution. There’s a showdown with the Bone Collector, the hunt getting more and more into the public eye, and also a number of important characters being targeted.

In the end, we imagine that this is going to be one of the craziest conclusions to the show imaginable. If you’ve loved the journey to date, there’s a reasonably good chance you’ll enjoy this in equal measure.

Below, check out synopses for both episodes as we inch ever closer to the dramatic end of the road.

Episode 9, “Open Warfare” – 03/13/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Part one of a two-part finale, The Bone Collector’s name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of our team, The Bone Collector puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln, including Amelia. TV-14

Episode 10, “Mano a Mano” – 03/13/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Friday) : In the first season’s terrifying conclusion, Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden, by putting himself at risk and confronting The Bone Collector in a deadly face off, mano a mano. TV-14

Given that the second synopsis hints at a being a “first season,” that should give you a little bit of hope that there could be a season 2. Nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, but we do think that this show could serve as a nice bridge between seasons of The Blacklist for quite a few years to come. We know that the James Spader show already is coming back for another batch of episodes.

(Odds are, we’ll hear about whether or not Lincoln Rhyme is renewed before you get around to the end of May sweeps — otherwise known as when most networks tend to make some of their hard decisions.)

