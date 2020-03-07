Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Nomination Ceremony (day 7)







The nomination ceremony transpired this evening in the Big Brother Canada 8 house, and there is some aftermath already.

What’s going on here? Well, let’s start here by noting, if you missed it, that Chris is the Head of Household. He talked for some time about putting up Hira and then Brooke, and that is precisely what he ended up doing. Both of these parties are now in danger of eviction, and provided things stay the same, we have a feeling that Hira would go. Brooke seems to be the more aware player of the two at the moment and, beyond just that, Hira seems to be playing without any super-close allies.

Yet, is this really the long-term plan of Chris? We know that he is contemplating the idea of backdooring someone else, with Michael or John Luke being contenders. The two are a part of a final four alliance that also includes Madeline and Rianne. If Chris doesn’t use the Power of Veto, he may feel like this move doesn’t get any blood on his hands. If he has to name a replacement nominee, that’s when he can try to make some sort of move happen. (It feels like Chris may be able to play in the Veto, which is a change from some of the rules that we saw on this past season.)

For the time being, we have a feeling that this could be an exciting couple of days on the feeds. For those who missed it, earlier Chris invited Kyle to have some Wendy’s with him, and the two had a nice conversation about all game-related matters. (We didn’t get to see that on the feeds, though.)

