





Tonight on Big Brother Canada 8, we had what was the first eviction of the season … and it’s a shocking one. Host Arisa Cox announced it in the early going, but we still didn’t believe what was going to happen until happened.

Not only did Nico Vera leave the game first, but he chose that he was going to self-evict from the game. He felt down on himself ever since he was voted into the bottom by Canada, and some of the other houseguests tried to make them feel better. It came down to him versus Susanne after Chris won the mental competition, and he recognized that he wasn’t going to leave the game.

In the end, this is an unprecedented situation for the Big Brother Canada game and yes, we do think that it would be better if Nico had stayed in the game until the eviction show. Yet, sometimes it’s wrong to just assume that someone would be okay in various circumstances. We can’t just assume that Nico would’ve handled being in the house without a problem until the eviction. It’s a strange, difficult situation … and we hope that Nico is happy. It’d be easy to sit here and say that Nico took a spot from someone else, but he thought he was going to be okay in this situation and wasn’t. It’s hard to predict how someone will act in there.

From here, we will see precisely where the future of Big Brother Canada as a show goes.

