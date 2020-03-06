Lucifer season 5 finale title tease — what could it mean?







We may still be many months away from the Lucifer season 5 finale arriving at Netflix, but that isn’t stopping us from sharing a title tease!

In a post on Twitter today, the show’s official writers’ room shared the first inklings of what will be the final title of the season. The first interesting thing here isn’t actually the tease itself; instead, it is the writers saying that this is the “season 5 finale” title as opposed to the series finale title. It’s a sign that a season 6 renewal could be coming on the horizon … though nothing is confirmed as of yet. We know already that Tom Ellis has inked a new deal to return, and that has to be a good foundation for other good stuff coming out soon.

So what do we make about the title tease itself? It feels like the final three words could be “a happy ending,” which serves a little bit as evidence that this episode could have easily worked as a series finale for the show if need be. Given that this was likely written prior to some of the season 6 discussions heating up, there was probably a sort of just-in-case closure written in. Could a cliffhanger have been added on later? Potentially, but it’s a tricky thing to think about. If we were the production staff, we’d have a cliffhanger as a contingency — don’t bank on it in case the renewal talks fall through, but have it prepared in the hopes that everything goes according to plan.

There is still (unfortunately) no formal release date for the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 — our hope is that something more will be announced within the next month or so.

What do you think about the Lucifer season 5 finale title?

Meanwhile, what do you think that this means for the series’ long-term future at Netflix? Be sure to share in the comments below! (Photo: Netflix.)

Alright, devils! This is the big one 🙌🏼 but @Henderson_Joe and @Ildymojo think you are smart to get this no matter how much of a toughy it is 🤔 The #Luicfer season 5 finale title is: "* **a*** ** * *a*** ***i**" 😈😳👏🏼😁 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) March 6, 2020

