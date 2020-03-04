Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis reportedly signs new deal to return







While a Lucifer season 6 renewal is still not 100% official at Netflix, it definitely appears as though we’re inching closer to it.

After all, consider what we’ve got now! According to a new report from TVLine, Tom Ellis has signed on in order to return as the title character in the event the show is renewed. This follows the new contracts signed by showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, and many of Ellis’ co-stars already have existing deals that will allow some of them to return for more.

Want some other Lucifer video insight? Then be sure to check out some of our thoughts on the show’s long-term future below! Once you do watch that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full Lucifer playlist. We’ll have other insight coming before long!

So does Ellis’ new deal means that the show is going to come back? Not necessarily, but it does appear as though most of the boxed are now checked off. We know that there’s a real interest among those at Netflix when it comes to bringing the show back. Clearly, the feeling is mutual over at studio Warner Bros. TV, and the next order of business was getting the cast and creative team locked down. Most of that seems locked in so now, it may just be a matter of dotting some i’s and making sure that a lot of the scheduling and logistics work out. We’re very optimistic that there will be a renewal prior to season 5 premiering, which could happen later this spring.

So for now, we’d say to prepare for a celebration … but don’t start firing off the confetti before we get the official green light. The fact that everyone seems to be getting on board is evidence that there are some great stories still left to be told.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







