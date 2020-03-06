





How did Alex Karev leave Grey’s Anatomy season 16? Let’s go ahead and call this one of the most shocking things we’ve ever seen on this show.

After SO many years of the storyline being buried in the rear-view mirror, it was revealed tonight that Alex did leave Jo, Seattle, and the life that he knew to be with Izzie in another part of the country. As it turned out, she had his kids and they were twins! This was, in his mind, the life that he wanted.

Our first reaction to this is rather simple: This is awful. Very awful. It just doesn’t feel in line with what we know about this character. Maybe we’ll cool off over time, which is what Alex seems to be hoping in his letter to Meredith. Yet, it seems to be assassinating everything that we came to know about this character the past few years. The relationship with Alex and Izzie was messy. If he really was so interested in being with her, why didn’t he just leave the hospital earlier? Why stick around and break someone else’s heart at the same time? It just feels wrong and out of character, and it didn’t really matter what Alex said to Jo in his letter.

For those wondering, Alex reached out to Izzie after getting together doctors’ letters for Meredith for her recent history. That’s where the two managed to start talking. Alex left Jo his shares in the hospital and from there, he wanted her to use them however he saw fit.

Most of the episode revolved all around Alex saying goodbye to various characters from his past — there were letters to Meredith, Jo, and Bailey, and then Richard speaking about it while in recovery. Meanwhile, in the end Ben and Bailey discussed whether or not to care for Joey — a decision that Bailey made without a lot of advance communication on the subject.

What do you think about tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode, especially the way in which the writers handled Alex’s exit? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

