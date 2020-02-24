Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 spoilers: Trouble for Jackson, Vic







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 is one that carries with it the title of “Life on Mars?,” and we gotta think that this is one of the harder titles to connect to a story. Yet, perhaps the show will still do its best to try. This is an installment that will feature Tom Koracick getting a big story involving a patient, one where Jo and Link work together, and then also some relationship issues for one of the show’s newer couples in Jackson and Vic.

In general, this duo has long been at the center of some issues on the show. While it’s certainly been effective at combining the main show with Station 19, it’s never felt so fleshed-out that we have a full sense of why the relationship really works. If they are going to get more serious, though, it’s time that they have some conversations about the future. Maybe this episode is a time where some of that stuff comes to fruition.

For a few more details about this episode overall, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 synopsis:

“Life on Mars?” – A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick for help, while Meredith struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo and Link fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson and Vic’s relationship hits a snag, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In case you’re wondering why Grey’s Anatomy isn’t really mentioning Alex in any of its synopses, the simplest answer is that they don’t want to give all that much away. It does feel like we’re building towards something, though, and there is only so long that the show can slow-play some of what is going on here. Until that story is paid off, it will be hard to focus on anything else.

What do you think we’ll be building towards as we near the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

