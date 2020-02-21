Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 15 spoilers: What’s wrong with DeLuca?







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 15 to arrive over on ABC, there are a number of things to wonder about. Take, for example, what’s going on when it comes to a blizzard rocking much of Seattle … or what Andrew DeLuca is going to be doing in the process.

Why are we so worried for Andrew? During “Snowblind,” he’s going to take a dramatic risk — it’s something that a doctor probably should not be doing, and it’s also something that is going to have alarms sounding off in the minds of some of the people close to him.

Meredith and Carina question DeLuca’s uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey tries to help Joey with his future, while Richard trains a new intern at the hospital.

This is an episode that is going to pose some big questions about how DeLuca is working to find his place. We have to imagine that he’s in a difficult spot, given that he has so many feelings for Meredith, someone who works within this elevated position at the hospital. He wants to do whatever he can to be the best person possible for her, but he carries with him some weight there. Also, it doesn’t really seem like he’s figured himself out fully as a person beyond that. Maybe the moment we’re about to see with DeLuca is one that we should have expected some time ago.

As for what else you’re going to see, consider the storyline with Baily to be a foundation. There’s a whole lot more coming, and you will see some of that play out in episode 16.

