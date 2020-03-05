Riverdale season 4: Is Jughead alive, & Cole Sprouse staying put?







Entering tonight’s Riverdale episode, there were a lot of questions worth wondering … with most being about Jughead.

Let’s put it this way — we’ve seen the character supposedly die. We even had a funeral for the guy tonight! This is the sort of thing that wants to give you a sense of finality. You would imagine that the end of the road is just about here for the character.

But, here’s the twist — the writers never confirmed that Cole Sprouse would be leaving the show. There was never an exit interview. Because of all of this, and because of the fact that Jughead is so important to the Archie comic universe, it was so easy to assume he was alive. We certainly did, and we’re pleased to report that yes, Archie is in fact alive! The character is still very much out there. Jughead has been in the bunker, there was an elaborate plan behind it, and we have to wait and see now just how the story is going to move forward this season.

Are we happy that the character is still alive and out there? Sure, but at the same time let’s hope that the writers don’t go in this direction again anytime soon. The more that you fake the deaths of certain characters, the more that it’s going to feel as though you’re just making the fear of death a little bit less. We want to ensure that there’s a lot of tension behind what happens … though we’d also like to ensure that the core characters all stick around.

Ultimately if the writers ever do write out Sprouse or another major cast member, let’s just hope their characters live. We’d like to imagine them being out there and still okay!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Riverdale episode right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale, and the future of Jughead?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







