Riverdale season 4 episode 16 spoilers: ‘The Locked Room’







Riverdale season 4 episode 16 is airing on The CW next week, and we can go ahead and tell you the title: “The Locked Room.”

Here’s the crazy thing — the folks over at the network don’t really want you to know a whole lot more beyond that. We imagine that a lot of this has a thing or two to do with the super-mysterious nature of things this season and in all honesty, we get it. We’ve been in the midst of a super-complicated story as of late that revolves around a number of key players — most notably Jughead. The CW probably doesn’t want to reveal too much in advance here so that they don’t give away details about episode 15. Remember that synopses are typically released many weeks in advance of various episodes airing — and there’s a good chance that more details here are going to be unveiled as we get to the other side of the installment tonight.

Schedule-wise, we can go ahead and tell you this: There will be a one-week hiatus once we get to the other side of episode 16 airing. Consider this a chance to catch your breath before preparing for a lot of chaos that’s going to be coming as we inch closer to the end of this season. This is a show that is losing some of the parent characters before season 5 begins, and that’s enough to make us wonder if there is an enormous shakeup coming very soon.

