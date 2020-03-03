The Bachelor finale spoilers: Did Peter Weber pick Madison, Hannah Ann?







Next week marks The Bachelor finale on ABC, and with that of course comes one big question: Who did Peter Weber pick? You’ve got Madison Prewett in one corner and then also Hannah Ann Sluss in the other. Both of these women clearly have deep relationships with Peter, and you can see hypothetical scenarios in which both of them end up being with him after the fact.

What makes this situation in particular so complicated? Well, it has mostly to do with the fact that neither one of them is spoiled to be his fiancée. This has been the most spoiler-free season in years in terms of the endgame — it’s mysterious, weird, and emotional. We’ve seen a number of video clips of Peter’s mom crying and telling her son to “bring her home.” We still don’t know what that means, other than that there is some craziness that happens right around the Final Rose Ceremony.

If we had to make a prediction as to how the finale could go, it’s a little bit of something like this. We think that Madison may consider leaving the show and, because of that, Peter may do his best to chase after her. We think he’s definitely the most into her, but as we know with this show, there’s no guarantee that they are together now. He may need to fight for her, similar on some level to what happened with Colton and Cassie last season.

Let’s just put it this way — why go through all of this trouble unless you’re really into picking Madison in the end?

