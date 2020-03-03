The Bachelor: Was Victoria Fuller eliminated in third place?







Tonight marked the biggest night of The Bachelor this season, and it also marked the elimination of Victoria Fuller.

For more news on The Bachelor in video form, check out our most-recent take on the show at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. More updates are coming!

In a lot of ways, we shouldn’t be altogether shocked at Victoria’s absence. She has been one of the most polarizing contestants ever, both in terms of her actions on the show and also some things away from it. There has been constant controversy, but Peter Weber seemed to believe in her and want her around more than most. She made it SO much further than anyone thought, and now the question simple becomes this — what’s next?

If you are the producers of the franchise, you have to wonder whether or not you want to bring Victoria on board future iterations of the franchise, whether it be this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise or Bachelor Summer Games. She’s apologized for a controversial photo shoot that she did prior to the series, but there are other reasons why a number of fans wouldn’t want her back.

In the end, though, the decision on Victoria’s future comes down to what the producers of the show want. If they want to bring her around, we imagine that she’ll pop up again this summer. We’ll just say this — we’ll be fine if the show never brings her back. There’s good drama, and then there’s the drama that Victoria brings. We’re not sure that it’s altogether conducive to some of the fun drama that we see here and there; the vast majority of the drama we’ve seen has been more of the negative variety.

Related News – Be sure to get some more discussion now about the Women Tell All special!

Do you think that Peter made the right decision eliminating Victoria Fuller?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







