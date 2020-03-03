The Bachelor: Why isn’t Kelley Flanagan at Women Tell All?







There is a lot of chaos happening on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All tonight on ABC, but there’s a mystery, as well? Take, for example, the absence of Kelley Flanagan at The Women Tell All.

For more news on The Bachelor in video form, check out our most-recent take on the show at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. More updates are coming!

By and large, the majority of the women from Peter Weber’s season were present for the special — or, at least the majority of the women who were notable from this season. Yet, Kelley and Natasha are both exceptions to the rule. They each made it very far on the show, and in the case of Kelley, she got an enormous edit. There was a lot of screen-time placed on her at the final group date, where she showed a lot of confidence and felt like she was a worthy catch for him — in part because of her credentials and her job.

Yet, rumor has it that Kelley was not even invited to take part in the special — which raises all sorts of questions as to why. The show typically wants its biggest contestants to take part, and it’s weird when an absence or two are not even acknowledged. The Natasha exit is equally weird — she didn’t have the same screen time, but she also made it far. She deserved to be there.

So what are the ramifications of these notable absences? For starters, it pretty much rules either one of them out as top candidates for Bachelor in Paradise. While they could still theoretically appear, they’re not the slam dunks they would be otherwise. We already know that neither one of them is going to be the next Bachelorette, as Clare Crawley already got the gig this morning.

Related News – Be sure to get more news regarding The Bachelor, including more scoop on Clare’s gig

Why do you think Kelley Flanagan missed The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







