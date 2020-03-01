Legacies season 2 spoilers: What happens in noir episode







Legacies season 2 is going to be delivering a noir episode a week from Thursday, and this one should be special. This is, after all, going to be one of the most visually-stunning installments that we’ve seen, and we also have a feeling that it will allow characters a fascinating way to deal with some of their own trauma and hardship.

After all, the idea of the noir seems to be mostly a way for some of these characters to deal with all of the different pains and sorrows that they’ve gone through — which are a lot. A lot of these characters will not be themselves within this world — which we imagine is going to be rather fun when you think a little bit about some of what the actors got to tackle here.

So why do a noir episode? What’s the real purpose of this in the end? Speaking in a new piece over at Entertainment Weekly, executive producer/creator Julie Plec had the following to say about the origins of this idea:

“Legacies is doing its first and maybe only film noir episode, which is born out of the brilliant mind of [executive producer] Brett Matthews, who actually studied noir in film school and is a huge fan of the genre and knows it intimately … We just wanted to dive into a fantasy world we hadn’t done before.”

So really, this is an episode that is largely born out a desire to see a lot of different stuff. There are very few other shows out there that can really take this sort of risk and have it still work within the larger framework of the overall story. There’s going to be something within this episode that matters long-term, even if some of these characters are not playing traditional versions of themselves.

