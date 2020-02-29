Legacies season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Josie and Lizzie’s birthday







Legacies season 2 episode 15 is going to be airing come March 19, and this one is going to be about a birthday! Or, it’s going to be at least a celebration gone terribly south. The truth is that, anytime that you have a celebration within the world of this show, something happens to cause things to go haywire. Sometimes, it’s a personal conflict; at other points, it’s going to be a monster that is coming out of nowhere.

So what’s it going to be when it comes to the twins’ 17th birthday? Well, it may not be so much about what causes the birthday for Josie and Lizzie to go south. Instead, it could prove to be more about how they resolve the problem when it’s thrust before them. It’s going to lead to a challenging choice, one that could have some serious consequences.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legacies season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

HEROES SAVE THE DAY – When things take a dark turn on the twins’ 17th birthday, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is left to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) takes drastic measures when she and Alaric (Matthew Davis) clash over how to handle an issue involving Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Finally, Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) makes a heartbreaking discovery. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Jimmy Mosqueda (#215). Original airdate 3/19/2020.

The longer we’re diving into this situation, the more difficult some of these decisions become. It’s also tough to see some of our heroes actually in conflict! We know that Alaric and Hope are both acting with the best of intentions at heart. Yet, at the same exact time, that doesn’t mean that they’re going to end up always agreeing as to the right or wrong thing to do in a given moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now!

Want to get some more news when it comes to Legacies season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news/updates all about the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







