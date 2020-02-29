The Bachelorette spoilers: When is the new lead announced?







For those of you who are wondering when we’re going to learn the truth about the new star of The Bachelorette, it’s going to be sooner rather than later.

In a new post on Twitter, Tony Morrison of Good Morning America confirmed that the latest star of the show will be revealed on Monday morning. Why so early? We have a couple of different theories on that.

1. They aren’t picking someone from Peter Weber’s season of the show, since otherwise, they’d be waiting until later on down the road. That’s what they tend to do with this show, more often than not. We don’t think they’d be announcing it this way if it was Kelsey, since the franchise could use one of their own episodes for that.

2. They’re trying to beat a lot of media outlets/spoiler sites to the the punch. This is going to be a surprising choice to some and they want to be in control of their own narrative. For now, we suspect that the rumors of Clare Crawley becoming the lead could be true, though Tia Booth and Kendall Long could be candidates. We also think that Hannah Brown was in contention, but she opted to take part in more Dancing with the Stars tour dates. With that, she’s okay with keeping things as they are at the moment. (You can get more of our thoughts on the Clare rumors at the bottom of this article — once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more coverage soon.)

In the end, we’ll see what happens on Monday morning — we’re just hoping for good contestants more than anything else, given that this was one of the biggest criticisms out there for Peter’s season.

Who do you want to see be the next star of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share in the comments! Of course, we’ll have more news on the subject as soon as we find out something more. (Photo: ABC.)

JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA! 🌹 Have questions for her? ASK in as a reply below! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EsNgiHvXgV — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) February 28, 2020

