The Flash season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Who is Sunshine?







Before we say too much else about The Flash season 6 episode 15, we should go ahead and note this: Sunshine is hardly a name for a villain. It feels more like someone who would hand out daisies and bring everyone freshly-brewed hot beverages from Jitters. (Here’s to hoping the coffee place has a lot of investors to keep up with all the repairs.)

So who is this character, and what do they really contribute to this world? The Flash season 6 episode 15 synopsis below has some more details, though we don’t think that it gives all that much away in the end…

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

It’s certainly possible that Sunshine is either a totally-new villain, or a remixed version of something that exists within the comics. We’re always fine for the show to come up with some unique creations, largely because it’s been on the air so long and already showcased a number of the more-iconic adversaries who are out there. (There is technically a Sunshine within the DC universe, but it doesn’t feel connected to this show at all.)

Beyond this character, episode 15 carries with it the title of “The Exorcism of Nash Wells.” That really feels more than anything like an opportunity for John Constantine to stop by … though we’ve got a feeling that he’s probably off dealing with some separate issues over on Legends of Tomorrow. This is an episode that will likely have a few surprises, and that is a perfect reflection overall for what is a pretty-weird final stretch of the season. (Isn’t reflection the perfect thing to say about this story in general?)

