The Flash season 6 episode 14 promo: Wally returns with a warning







The Flash season 6 episode 14 is arriving on The CW early next month, and there’s one key word to describe it: Crazy. Oh, and here’s another: Very. This is an episode entitled “Death of the Speed Force,” and that should be a good clue in itself as to what’s coming.

Of course, you also have to factor in there the return of Wally West, who is the reason for much of the drama you’re going to see throughout here. He will be returning to Barry to warn him harshly about some of the damage that has been done to the Speed Force — basically, being a precursor to a lot of the big stuff that could be coming up down the road.

So what is some of that stuff? Think along the lines of a possible return of the Reverse-Flash. You’ve got so many threats out there at the moment, whether it be a new Mirror Master, speedster threats, and unknown dangers that exists still within Earth-Prime. We think that there’s a whole new world of villains and adversaries out there, and you want to be prepared for.

In the past, we’ve seen that the Speed Force serves as a constant — it is fundamental to who Barry Allen is as a hero. So if something is going to go a little bit awry with it, there could be enormous problems. Maybe some will work out in Barry’s favor, whereas others could make his entire world fall apart. There is an unpredictability that comes with the Speed Force.

No matter what happens, can we at least all agree that it’s great to see Wally back in action? It’s been so long since we’ve seen them and we like to think that his presence is always welcome in this world.

