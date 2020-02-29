Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 promo: Countdown to series finale







We imagine that there were a lot of Hawaii Five-0 viewers out there who weren’t aware of the news before the promo aired last night. Season 10 is the final season, and we’re just over a month away now from the series finale coming on the air. That’s a hard thing to digest, and we’re sure that it won’t be any easier over the next few days.

Are we optimistic still that the writing staff will find a way to make some magic happen? Sure, but we’re just so used to having new episodes that it’s engrained in a certain part of our soul.

The promo below concludes with a reminder that we’re in the midst of the home stretch, but rest assured that there’s some great content coming along the way. Take, for example, a big mystery at the heart of next week’s new episode. One of the most important things about these final episodes is that they could be really representative of what makes this show so great — think along the lines of relentless action, a great sense of humor, and a whole lot of heart. Five-0 always stood out from the pack because it would find unique ways to play around with the cop-show form. The cases are great, but so are the relationships between the various characters. Junior and Tani’s romance is a fun thing to play in the final episodes, and of course the Steve/Danny dynamic should remain there and as strong and heartfelt as ever.

Our time left with Five-0 may be short, but there are hundreds of great stories to look back on.

What do you want to see coming up on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19?

