Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 spoilers: Meet Quinn’s former stepdaughter







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 is airing on CBS on Friday, March 6, and this is another chance to expand the show’s universe. We’re going to meet a new connection to a character in Quinn Liu, plus also see a dangerous case and then also the return of Jimmy Buffett as Frank Bama. There’s a lot going on over the course of this hour, and to go along with that, we’re not that far away from the end of the season.

It’s a weird thing to think about, but it’s true — Hawaii Five-0 is ending a little bit earlier this season. It’s no cause for concern; instead, it’s mostly due to the fact that there are so many other shows on Friday nights and Magnum PI needstohave a timeslot of its own again.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

“E ho‘i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” – Five-0 investigates when a rancher is murdered after he uncovers human skeletons on his property where legend says that Civil War-era gold coins were buried. Also, Quinn’s former stepdaughter, Olivia (Siena Agudong), reaches out to her for help after her father doesn’t come home, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jimmy Buffett returns as Frank Bama.

(“E ho‘i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” is Hawaiian for “Home go the very tough lads of the hills”)

What we’re hoping to get a better sense of within this episode for Quinn is what she’s gone through in terms of her personal life, mostly because there is so much to explore with her on this show. In between her background and her skill set, she’s a unique character … and getting to know her (and more of the relatively-new faces) is one of the best ways in order to ensure that Hawaii Five-0 as a whole continues to go strong.

We know that we’re already a good decade in — but why not go ahead and prepare for a season 11 on some level? What’s wrong with that?

