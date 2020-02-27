This Is Us season 4 finale spoilers: Big hint in the title…







The This Is Us season 4 finale is going to be airing on NBC come Tuesday, March 24, and we know it’ll be emotional. Every single episode of the show is!

Yet, the larger question that we have to wonder is this: How is this installment going to be emotional? What will make it stand out? Well, a great deal of this at the moment is going to have to do with the title. According to a new report from TVLine at the moment, the title for this big finale is going to be “Strangers: Part 2.” Why does this matter? It’s because the premiere was entitled “Strangers,” and this could be connected to it in some way.

Want some other This Is Us preview content? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you watch that, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’re going to have more news coming up there that you don’t want to miss.

There are two different scenarios that are on our mind when it comes to this title…

We’re seeing more Younger Jack, Cassidy, and Malik – These were the three characters who were central to the show’s premiere, and this could be a chance to revisit that and bring some of those stories back full-circle. Yet, we do wonder what the purpose would be for a finale — especially with Cassidy, given the fact that she hasn’t had a role in the story in a good while. Could she be coming back as Kevin’s future fiancee? Is Jack going to become a huge success in the future beyond what we’ve seen so far?

We’re focusing on new “strangers” – It’s possible that this final episode is going to revolve more around new characters who we haven’t met before — people who could have a significant impact on the future of the family. This is a way to both make season 4 a proper finale, while also setting the stage for season 5.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including more details on what’s ahead!

What do you think the This Is Us season 4 finale title means for the future of the series?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







