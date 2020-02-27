SEAL Team season 3 slides in midseason return; why?







We’re sure that there were some out there concerned about the return of SEAL Team season 3 to the air on CBS last night, and we understand why. Think about it like this — it was a chance to see the show return following a considerable break, and it also aired opposite a Chicago Fire – Chicago PD crossover. We know from covering these shows over the years what ratings monsters that they can be. (For those wondering, both parts of the crossover generated a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than eight million viewers — increases over the prior week.)

So what did this leave the military drama led by David Boreanaz? Not that much, as last night’s new episodes generated a 0.6 and 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with the second hour posting the lowest number of the season so far. Granted, that episode did air an hour later, and we saw last year that the numbers for SEAL Team tend to slide a little bit later in the night. We saw a little bit with Criminal Minds that it shared somewhat of an audience with One Chicago, and the same probably goes for SEAL Team, as well. There may be viewers of both networks that choose to watch one of them after the fact.

What these numbers for SEAL Team signal mostly is that CBS as a network really needs to do whatever they can to ensure that people stay interested and watching. Also, as viewers we gotta keep fighting to make sure a season 4 happens! While we remain cautiously optimistic, there are no guarantees — the thing that is probably helping out SEAL Team the most right is that the ratings for some other CBS shows are sagging, whether it be SWAT or new drama Tommy, which has failed to find a huge audience on Thursday nights despite a big-name star in Edie Falco.

SEAL Team definitely does have a big story coming on Wednesday, as you’re going to see what happens when Bravo has to explain themselves following a mission. You can read some more about that over at the link here.

What do you think about the latest SEAL Team season 3 ratings performance?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







