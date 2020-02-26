SEAL Team season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Is a career in jeopardy?







Next week, SEAL Team season 3 episode 13 is going to spend a lot of time looking at what happened tonight. Why is that? Well, by and large, this is an episode all about the aftermath. You are going to be taking a look at the mission in Venezuela, and due to the nature of what’s to come, careers could be in jeopardy.

Want some early teases? Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some other updates:

“Fog of War” – Following a mission failure, Bravo Team conducts a high-stakes After Action Review to identify who’s responsible for a possible career-ending mistake, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 4 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The first big takeaway that we’ve got from this is the oh-so-obvious news that the mission in Venezuela must not go as expected — which does happen. As brave and as intelligent as the members of Bravo Team might by, there was never any reason to believe that they would also be perfect. Mistakes are bound to happen within this world — you may not want for them to, but there’s only so much you can do and decisions are having to be made every single second.

This episode will likely be a nuanced one — you can see and understand issues from all sides but, in the end, the solution could be somewhat of a compromise. We almost are hoping for that — it’s likely that whoever is responsible for the “career-ending mistake” is not going to off easy, but we also don’t want to see anyone tied to Bravo fired. We know that these people are capable and wouldn’t do anything to intentionally cause problems. They’re just flawed and we’d like to see them have an opportunity to grow from this.

But yea … we’re suggesting that you bust out any tissues that you have in advance of this episode. Just in case. We could need them.

