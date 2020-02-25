The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16: Paige Spara on Lea’s silence







There are times in which silence can be infinitely more powerful than words, and one of those occasions came on The Good Doctor Monday night. This was an episode that was powerful in so many different ways, but especially so with the conversation between Shaun and Lea. In those moments, Shaun confessed his feelings for her, and to some extent, Lea may have wanted to say more than she did. She does care for him. Yet, something is holding her back.

What is that? When Shaun questioned if it had to do with her autism, she was silent. It was something that indicated that it was an issue, even if she didn’t want for it to be. Suffice it to say, that is heartbreaking.

Speaking to TVLine, Paige Spara chalked about where Lea’s head was at in this episode to the following:

…Lea does love Shaun. Lea does have a bond with Shaun. That would be her person. However, would she be the person for him? I can’t be selfish in this moment and just say, “I love you. Let’s give this a shot.” There are so many other outside factors that are at play here, and… it’s this uncomfortable reckoning of being responsible for someone else, not just under the umbrella of love, but in a different way for someone else’s wellbeing… and I think that hit her in that moment. That’s why it’s just so overwhelming [and] a bit confusing.

So where do they go from here? We do think that there is still hope for these two characters, but it may not come about immediately. Lea still has to figure out what she wants from her life — maybe she doesn’t want to be a mess anymore. While it may be painful in the moment, she’s right to not become Shaun’s girlfriend now if she knows that she would not be able to handle it.

Moving forward from here, let’s hope that Shaun and Lea’s relationship ends up at least being strong for what it is. As for whether or not it becomes something more, time will tell.

What do you want to see on Shaun and Lea on The Good Doctor moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

