The Good Doctor season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Claire, Melendez’s stor







Next week on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 17, we’re going to be gearing up for the upcoming finale! There are only two more episodes to go this season and there are a lot of different stories to be explored. There’s everything that is going on with Shaun relationship-wise, but then you go ahead and have to also look towards Claire and Neil at the same time. Melendez is in a tricky position here — he’s had complicated relationships with some colleagues before, and moving forward into something more with Claire could lead to some very complicated debates.

In general, though, we’d say that “complicated” is the best way to describe everything before the end of this season. We don’t necessarily think that anything is going to go exactly as anyone would expect.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 17 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

A patient with a mysterious and undiagnosed illness that has baffled other doctors for years forces Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team to take some big risks. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Brown and Dr. Neil Melendez continue to cautiously navigate their feelings for each other as colleagues and friends.

We don’t want to spend too much time here fixating on the finale since we’re a week away from it. Yet, at the same time there is one important thing to know — the title is “Heartbreak.” That could be a reflection on much of the story this season, and also a reminder that this is a show that isn’t always going to give people what they want. Shaun is still working through a lot of things in life and while we think he will find happiness, it’s going to take a little bit of time. There are some people in life who don’t get much handed to them on a silver platter. That is Shaun, but at the same time the same could be said about a lot of the different characters within this world.

