Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live, or does he want to?







Pete Davidson has been arguably one of the biggest stars on Saturday Night Live over the past few years — and yet, he’s barely been a part of it this season. He wasn’t around for some of the early part of the season, and there have also been some other stretches where he will be in a sketch or two, at most.

Now, we’re getting more of a sense of how Pete feels about the show overall, including that he seems ready to depart for a number of different reasons. Speaking in a new interview here with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete voices his frustrations with the show, noting that he’s become almost a punchline and it has been deteriorating on him to a certain extent:

“I personally think I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it … I get it, but, like, I am cold open political punchlines, I am Weekend Update jokes… When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Uh huh, Pete Davidson’s a f—-ng jerk face.’ It’s like, whose side are you on?

“I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for… [I’m not sure if] I’m the joke or if I’m in on the joke. I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I’m still around and trying….”

Davidson is correct that Saturday Night Live does routinely skewer his appearance, his romantic life, and also the times in which he’s not altogether active on the show. Some of it has just become a part of his “brand” as a cast memberr. Yet, the problem with television is that it paints with a very broad brush. Pete may understandably feel like he is more than just an assortment of jokes and yet, in the end, it’s hard for the show to treat him the same exact way. Pete does praise both his fellow cast members and show creator Lorne Michaels in the interview, but also notes that it is a very cutthroat environment and he routinely questions if he is the least funny of all the people there.

After these comments, we do have a hard time thinking Pete will be present for another year — and if it’s not right for him, it’s not right for him. It always felt like SNL scooped him up mostly because it felt like the right thing for the show to do because of his talent, not so much because it was the right fit for them.

