Saturday Night Live return date: John Mulaney to host







Want to know the Saturday Night Live return date over at NBC, plus some news on the hosting/musical lineup to come? Have no fear — we’ve got all of that good stuff within this article!

The first thing worth noting at the moment is this — you’re not going to see new episodes for a little while. There is no new installment on the show next week, or the week after, either. The late-night sketch show will be back come Saturday, February 29 for a leap day episode hosted by John Mulaney! He’s typically great in this role and with that, we’re rather thrilled to have him back. Meanwhile, he’ll be joined by David Byrne as a musical guest.

Meanwhile, come March 7 there is going to be a new episode hosted by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd. This one should prove to be rather fun! The James Bond actor hasn’t hosted the show in around eight years, so this should be a fresh and fun challenge for him. Also, we do like seeing more dramatic actors get the gig here and there since it allows for opportunities to mix things up a little bit.

Of course, beyond this we’re eager to learn more about who will host near the end of the season, given that we would love even more alumni, plus also some unexpected choices. Sure, every now and then there are some serious flops, but other times you get some welcome surprises. Who ever imagined that we’d see anything close to what we got from JJ Watt when he had the gig?

