Saturday Night Live cold open: A New Hampshire debate with Larry David







Tonight, we imagined that the Saturday Night Live cold open would have room for all sorts of fantastic comedy. We didn’t know if it would be about Iowa, New Hampshire, or both, but politics were definitely at the center of everything.

Ultimately, SNL decided to bring you a Democratic debate to kick things off, which meant that we’d get to see a lot of different candidates. Yet, there were some disappointments along the way — take, for example, the fact that Will Ferrell was not playing Tom Steyer. Meanwhile, we had the Jason Sudeikis version of Joe Biden as opposed to the Woody Harrelson one.

Want some more SNL video coverage? Then watch one of our latest reactions at the bottom of this article! After you do that very thing, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — we also have our full show playlist with some other coverage.

Oh, and can we say that it’s still fun that Colin Jost is playing Mayor Pete, given the fact that the two know each other in real life.

Let’s get to Tom Steyer, since we now have Pete Davidson playing the politician for whatever reason. He doesn’t really look like Tom Steyer, but does that really matter at all? We’re just glad to have Pete back on the show doing something, given that he hasn’t been around for all that much this season.

Did this cold open bring us a whole lot of stuff that we haven’t seen already? Not really, but we didn’t need a whole lot else. Sometimes, just getting some good impressions of politicians is enough. Other than Pete playing Tom Steyer, everyone else knows these characters rather well at this point — heck, people like Larry David and Jason Sudeikis have been playing these people for a long time!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SNL right now

What do you think about the latest SNL cold open?

Do you still like some of these debates? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around for some more information on the late-night series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







