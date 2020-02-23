NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14: ‘The Man in the Red Suit’







If you find yourself eager for answers on one of the bigger ongoing mysteries on NCIS: New Orleans, we’ve got more of a sense of it now.

Late last week, CBS confirmed that “The Man in the Red Suit” is the title for the upcoming March 8 episode — and this one is huge. We know that this man is haunting Dwayne Pride, almost as though he is a devil hovering over him. We’ve liked to draw some comparisons between him and the Angel of Death from prior seasons, but we can’t deny that there are some differences here. The Angel wasn’t appearing to Pride in the same exact way and this man is posing some unique problems.

As if getting answers on this mystery was not enough for you, you should know that NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14 is also going to be when we see a first appearance from Charles Michael Davis. If you didn’t know before, The Originals alum is set to be a major part of the series moving forward as Quentin Carter. He’ll join the team at the request of Pride, but he’s someone who doesn’t have a tendency to stay in one place for too long. What makes New Orleans and this team different?

For some more insight, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“The Man in the Red Suit” – When Pride is unable to sleep due to continuing nightmares about the mysterious man in the red suit, he undergoes a specialized treatment to help him figure out the man’s identity. Also, an arrogant new officer, Special Agent Quentin Carter (Charles Michael Davis), joins the team, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We don’t expect Quentin fitting in with the rest of the team right away — after all, we don’t have any sort of unrealistic expectations here! What happens most of all is that he does find his way in due time.

