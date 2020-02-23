NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 sneak peek: Tracking assassins







This Sunday marks the premiere of NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 on CBS — what better way to prepare than a sneak peek?

In the video below, you can see a complicated mission unfolding where Pride has to execute one of the most important moves within the crime TV playbook: Bumping into someone so that he can get something that ne needs. In this case, it involves access to files. Presumably, he, Hannah, and Gregorio are all looking to track an assassin responsible for a series of murders all over the world, and this woman he runs into seems to fit the profile. She’s got a lot of intel and, to go along with that, she also has a firearm.

Of course, trying to find a way to stop someone like this is difficult — you need proof, you need access, and most importantly, you need to make sure that nobody close to her is going to be aware of what you’re up to. The big risk you run into here is that the assassin learns a thing or two about what you’re doing in advance and then, after the fact, tries to take you down instead. Pride may be resourceful, but he and his team do have limitations. They also cannot stand to lose anyone else this season after what already happened with Lasalle.

If there’s one bit of advice we can offer you at the moment, it’s this: Watch the show live! That is the #1 way in order to ensure that the series comes back. While we’re still optimistic over the future, we don’t think that the New Orleans spin-off is as much of a sure thing as we’ve seen in the past. This Sunday night timeslot can be tough … really tough. The were some ratings stumbles in the first outing, so fingers crossed there is a chance now to reverse course, at least to a certain extent.

