NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Waiting for Monroe’







Following today’s winter premiere, NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 is hopefully going to continue to push the narrative forward. There’s no changing some of the pain that happened at the end of 2019 with Lasalle. Yet, we’re going to be seeing the show move on and for Pride to try and figure out what’s next for the team … and also himself. He’s got some demons that he’s going to be tackling, but he also needs to steer the ship in the right direction. This job asks a lot of him, but at the same time, what happened with Eddie Barrett is an unfathomable burden.

So what’s happening next week? Think along the lines of an action-packed episode, one that will feature a dangerous assassin mixed in with some personal storylines as well. We’ll get a chance to see what’s going on with Wade and her son — any chance to bring in more family members of the agents is something that we’re immediately going to get behind.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Waiting for Monroe” – The team must track down a mysterious female assassin responsible for murders in Athens, Rome and London. Also, Wade’s son begs her to allow him to go on a police ride-along for an article he’s writing on a youth outreach program at the NOPD, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So when are we going to be meeting Lasalle’s replacement? While Quentin Carter (played by Charles Michael Davis) isn’t going to be the same exact character, he is filling the slot held by Lasalle on the team. You’ll see him in the weeks to come, but it doesn’t seem that the writers are willing to rush anything along there. They want to take their time to make this story successful.

