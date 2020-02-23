MacGyver season 4 ratings: Are we charting towards season 5 renewal?







Back when MacGyver season 4 was first announced to be premiering at midseason, the reaction from fans was clear: Panic. We heard from a number of viewers afraid that this would signal the end of the road for the Lucas Till series and we get it — it’s hard sometimes for midseason shows. You’re off the air for a long period of time and viewers can forget about you.

Yet, we’ve also felt this for a while — if you’re delivering an entertaining-enough product, viewers will come back. Sometimes, there’s just a secret ingredient that allows people to get sucked back in rather quickly. For a lot of the shows executive-produced by Peter Lenkov, we’d say it’s this: Adventure. Whether it be this show, Hawaii Five-0, or Magnum PI, the episodes always feel like you’re going on a journey. Sometimes, there’s a lot of humor in the journey. Other times, it’s heartbreaking. While the stakes may at times be larger-than-life, there’s something relatable about the characters and it’s reflective of the fact that people experience so many emotions in their day-to-day. These shows reflect that, and MacGyver has through season 4 so far. It’s been fun, but also carried with it a number of meaningful moments.

In looking at the season 4 ratings to date, we’re feeling rather optimistic about a season 5. While last night’s new episode generated a 0.6 rating (the lowest this year) in the 18-49 demographic, it is up in total viewers versus last week. Meanwhile, the show in general is down less than 10% in the demo versus season 3 and down less than 5% in viewers. Is it a small sample size less than four episodes in? Sure, but we’re seeing a road map to how a renewal could happen. It’s consistent storytelling with great cast members and a devoted following.

If MacGyver keeps this ratings trend up, we feel very much confident another season will be coming. This is a show, after all, that is showing that it can be flexible when it comes to its air dates — and also one that succeeds without a ton of promotion. In a world where it’s so hard for any network show to stand out, having that viewer loyalty is more important than we can say.

While we are optimistic at the moment, be sure to keep watching — that is, after all, the main way to keep things on track for the long-term future. Just don’t panic — things are looking good right now, and there was enough of that this past spring and summer.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on the next MacGyver episode

Are you optimistic already for a MacGyver season 5?

Be sure to let us know below, and stay tuned for some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







