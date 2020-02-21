MacGyver season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A building collapse crisis







There are few shows on television that can combine a building collapse, World War II, and an undetonated bomb in the present. Yet, MacGyver is one of those said shows. It’s always had that uncanny ability to throw a lot of exciting stuff at you can keep you on your toes. It’s one of the big reasons for the series’ success, and within this episode, the team is going to be in international waters doing what they can in order to save the day.

Unfortunately, doing this is far easier said than done. Let’s just hope that no one is particularly rusty while they try their hand at one of the latest missions. For a few more details right now, be sure to view the full MacGyver season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin” – As MacGyver works quickly to rescue survivors from a collapsed building in Germany, he discovers a new safety threat – a 1,000-pound undetonated bomb from World War II hidden beneath the rubble, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the big challenges that is going to come out of an episode like this for MacGyver is simple: Working to keep all of the Phoenix team plus the survivors safe. Also, dealing with any possible adversaries stemming from the crisis. Why did the building collapse in the first place, and what exactly is going on here? Based on some early indications that we’ve got about this season, we’ve got a feeling that there is something lurking underneath the surface right now. There’s no guarantee as to when this something is going to raise up from underneath the surface, but it’s definitely something to be worried about as we move further and further into the most serialized season yet.

Just be sure to remember that there is a new episode on next week, given that the majority of the series on CBS are taking the Friday off. MacGyver is still behind a lot of the other shows so it has to take advantage of every single week.

