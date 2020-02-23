NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15: Deeks, Kensi question Callen







Is Callen ready to take over for Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles — at least at some point down the road? This question has been floated before, but it’s one that also takes center stage in the latest sneak peek below from Sunday night’s new installment “The Circle.”

What’s going on here? Well, it’s really as simple as that Callen (with the help of Deeks and Kensi) is trying to determine whether or not he’s ready for what the future could hold — he and Sam could bring in new agents, and potentially, he could find himself in this position down the road. The main benefit to Callen taking this on is that he can use his skills in a unique and different way. He’s been studying under Hetty for so long that it’s hard to imagine a better successor existing!

Yet, on the flip side, there are still some questions worth wondering, including whether or not Callen would be comfortable not being in the field. There could still be opportunities to see it happen, but it’d be much more few and far between. It definitely wouldn’t be something that you’d see or expect on some sort of regular basis. We think he’d miss that — there’s a thrill that comes with being mixed up in the addiction. While we wouldn’t call it an addiction per se, it is something that has become a part of the rhythm of the day for Callen. It’s how he does business.

Of course, there is a little bit of content beyond this in the sneak peek, as there are a few more mentions of Anna Kolcheck, as well. Bar Paly is coming back in this episode, and there are some more sneak peeks featuring them over here. Granted, this particular preview below is set prior to Anna turning up within the story, but just go ahead and know that some of those moments are coming.

For now, know that Callen’s thinking about his future, and it definitely does feel as though he’s going to have the full support of Densi in the event that he needs it.

