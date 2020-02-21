NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 sneak peek: Anna’s return!







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 is one we’ve been looking forward to for the past few weeks, and there is a pretty clear reason why — Anna Kolcheck. She’s back! Bar Paly is returning this Sunday to CBS after being away since last season, and it’s not just her return itself that is shocking. Instead, it is how she returns.

In the first sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can get a good sense of what we are talking about. Callen is just casually playing pool when she arrives, and it’s a moment that catches him totally off guard. He’s been looking for her for a while, in part out of concern and also in part because he wants her in his life. He’s finally got a greater sense of what he wants for his future, but the reality remains that it’s complicated. Anna is someone who has been unable to come back to America, and it’s also not entirely clear how she is back this time around, either.

Also, it’s clear upon watching this preview that Anna is not just back to reunite with someone she cares about. There is danger lurking out there for Callen, and it’s something she wants him to be acutely aware of. This is a move to try and protect him, though it’s not entirely clear what the threat will be or how quickly it will move against him.

The second sneak peek below does offer the slightest bit more insight, mostly in terms of just how dangerous this threat is. It’s enough to bring both Callen and Anna in for a meeting with Hetty, who has not even been spotted in the office that much out of late. It’s a big deal that she is there, and whatever is transpiring here is also such a big deal that some other characters are being effectively frozen out of the conversation! Eric and Nell aren’t even allowed to listen to what’s going on, which is somewhat surprising given that they’ve been there for so long and really should be trusted at this point.

