NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 spoilers: Anna Kolcheck returns







There really isn’t all that much we need to say to get people excited for NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15. Just noting that Anna Kolcheck is back in action is probably enough to do the trick. This is a beloved character who is going to have a chance to reunite with Callen. We know that he’s been looking for her, just as we know that he also wants to be with her.

Yet, Anna’s return isn’t going to be just about romance. Instead of him tracking her down, she manages to find him — and to go along with that, she gives him a warning about something that could be coming his way. This is a threat that could command a great deal of attention, and we imagine that a good chunk of this story will be about stopping. As for how he stops it, there’s going to be some intriguing stuff that happens. He’s going to have to work with someone rather unorthodox in order to make sure that he gets precisely what he wants.

Want to get a few more details on this particular subject? Then be sure to check out the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 synopsis below:

“The Circle” – Anna Kolcheck returns to warn Callen that he is in danger and he must now work with an archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

A big part of what intrigues us about this episode is the simple question of whether or not Anna could stick around. We know that personally, we’d love for her to remain a part of the show in some shape or form. Yet, she’s had so much of a target on her head that it’d probably take a lot of movement in order to make that happen. There is a huge part of us that’d love to see if Anna could become a full-time NCIS employee, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now. There would probably need to be a lot of stuff cleared up before we get there.

